(WHDH) – When a Texas alligator trapper received a call to make a removal, nothing could have prepared him to be face to face with a reptile of an unbelievable size.

They say everything is bigger in Texas, but it looks like that might not be true for alligators. At least, that was the experience for a trapper from Gator Squad.

According to a post on their Facebook, a trapper was called out, not to remove an alligator from the front porch of a home, but to remove a tiny lizard.

Although the post shows the trapper appeared to be annoyed, they did safely remove the lizard and relocate it to the resident’s yard.

It is not clear if the resident was charged for the service.

