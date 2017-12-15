Trash truck driver run over by own truck in Auburn

AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a trash truck driver was seriously injured Friday afternoon after being run over by his own truck in Auburn.

Police responded around 1:30 p.m. to Manor Road at Upland Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, authorities say they found a trash truck down the street that had went down an embankment, a snapped utility pole and a man in the road who was not moving.

“The initial report was that we had a pedestrian hit by a trash truck,” Sergeant Scott Mills said.

A Republic Services driver was taken to UMass Medcial Center in Worcester with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It’s not clear what caused the truck to roll over on the driver. A crash reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

The road is closed. Crews are working to remove the wreckage from the area.

An investigation underway.

