Trash truck fire shuts down Route 128 in Weston

WESTON, MA (WHDH) - A trash truck fire has closed all lanes on Route 128 North in Weston.

State police say crews responded to the scene around 11:15 a.m. and found a truck on fire.

Troopers, firefighters and emergency crews are at the scene tending to the burning truck, which is in the breakdown lane.

All lanes are closed at this time.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)