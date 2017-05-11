Travel website ranks top 10 coastal towns in New England

BOSTON (WHDH) - Planning a vacation this summer? You might want to check out some of these nearby places.

Four Massachusetts towns have landed on a list of the best coastal travel destinations in New England, according to a newly released ranking.

With summer on the horizon, travel advice website American Sky put together a list of “alluring” towns that offer the most “picturesque scenery” in the region.

Rockport, Hyannis, Nantucket and Oaks Bluffs landed on the list.

Here’s a look at the complete ranking:

10. Camden, Maine

9. Rockport, Massachsuetts

8. Mystic, Connecticut

7. Portsmouth, New Hampshire

6. Nantucket, Massachusetts

5. Bar Harbor, Maine

4. Hyannis, Massachusetts

3. Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts

2. Kennebunkport, Maine

1. Newport, Rhode Island

