Travelers at Logan cautious but fearful in wake of immigration order

BOSTON (WHDH) - After a tumultuous weekend at airports across the country, travelers at Logan Airport are both cautious and apprehensive about the new immigration restrictions.

Madhi Hashemin, a researcher at MIT, said his mother-in-law is supposed to arrive in Boston from Iran on Wednesday but her visit is now questionable. He said he is also worried about his own status, as he is here on a student visa.

“I don’t know how the Trump administration is going to deal with us, if they’re going to expel or deport,” said Hashemin.

While other travelers said agents were being respectful to those going through customs, immigration lawyers said they have been having trouble getting any information. One lawyer told 7News, “It’s very crazy.”

President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration will be back in Boston’s federal court on Friday.

