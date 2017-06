The traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall has arrived in Texas.

The memorial is half the size of the one in Washington DC.

It lists names of more than 58,000 US casualties from the Vietnam War.

The memorial has been traveling across the country for more than 30 years.

Officials say they are able to move and repair the wall with donations made to veteran services.

