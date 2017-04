WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Winter weather caused a tree branch to crash through a windshield along Route 206 in West Bridgewater, Saturday.

The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m.

The driver was not injured.

The incident happened close to the police department, so the driver was able to make it safely to the station parking lot.

