Tree crashes into Cohasset garage

COHASSET, MA (WHDH) - High winds caused a tree to topple over onto a garage in Cohasset, according to a post shared by the town’s police force.

Cohasset Police shared photos on social media of the damage caused by strong gusts Tuesday morning.

The photos show damage from what looks like an old, large tree crashing into the garage located next to a home on Beechwood Street in Cohasset.

Officials said no one was injured in the incident.

