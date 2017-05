MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - A tree that came crashing down in Medford was caught on camera.

The video was sent to 7News showing the moments a tree came down, barely missing pedestrians and several cars.

You can see in the video the sparks coming from the wires when the tree comes in contact with them.

Luckily, no one was injured.

