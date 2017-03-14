Tree crashes through roof of home in Hingham

HINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - High winds and heavy snow sent a large tree crashing down on a home in Hingham on Tuesday afternoon.
Crews responded around 1 p.m. to a home on Pioneer Road and found a massive pine tree that had crashed through the roof and into a bedroom.
7’s Kim Lucey reported that the family was downstairs at the time of the incident.
No injuries were reported.
A building inspector has been called in to evaluate the home.
