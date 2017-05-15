Tree crushes car in Chelsea, man treated for head injury

CHELSEA (WHDH) - A tree limb fell on a car with a person inside on Monday morning.

This happened in Chelsea in a parking lot across from a school.

From the video above you can see the tree crushed the roof of the vehicle.

A man became trapped inside.

The fire department said they freed him and he is being treated for a head injury. He was alert when he was transported by ambulance.

