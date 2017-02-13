ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - A woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a falling tree in Arlington.

The tree went down on Monday afternoon; it took powerlines and a transformer down with it.

The incident happened on Morton Road.

Police say the 29-year-old woman was walking with her young song when the tree hit her. She is expected to be OK.

Crews are working to clear the area.

