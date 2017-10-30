MEDFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Causeway Street in Medfield is completely blocked off after a large tree fell across the roadway.

The tree snapped off from the base and is leaning on power lines, causing for concern.

Officials have blocked off the roadway and suggest drivers find an alternate route.

On Powder House Road, a tree crashed onto a home, causing damage to the roof, police said.

