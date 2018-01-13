WEYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) – Significant damage was done to a Weymouth home after a large tree limb came crashing down Saturday.

Brittany Lindsey said she noticed the tree wobbling back and forth around 10 a.m. Saturday. By the time she walked back inside to her kitchen sink, she said she saw it fall over, landing on top of a neighbor’s apartment.

“I saw a tree wobbling, and we were a little worried about it and then the tree cutters came…they were kind of thinking about if they should cut it down or not and mother nature decided that it had to come down. It went down right on top of my neighbor’s apartment, right on top of a little girl’s room…thankfully nobody was in it,” Lindsey said.

Cell phone video shows firefighters cutting the tree into pieces to remove it.

Crews have patched up the side of the building for now.

