Tree strikes power line, sparks fire in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MA (WHDH) - A tree struck a power line as storm conditions continued early Tuesday morning, sparking a fire that left a Wrentham high school without power.

According to a Facebook post by the Wrentham Police Department, a tree crashed onto a power line and a transformer on Shears Street at Franklin Street, or Route 140, sometime before 5:30 a.m.

Flames erupted as the tree crashed into a power line that provides energy to local King Philip High School. Wrentham Police said the fire was extinguished soon after.

Despite loss of power, the school remains open as scheduled on Tuesday.

