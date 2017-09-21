BOSTON (WHDH) - A big tree toppled down in a Back Bay alley, bringing down wires and damaging cars.

Officials said that no one sustained any injuries from tree that crashed around 7 a.m. Thursday in an alleyway between Clarendon and Dartmouth streets.

Verizon responded to the scene to inspect the affected telephone pole.

Wind gusts and the age of the tree may have played a role in it’s collapse, but police are looking into the exact cause.

