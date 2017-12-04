BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Organizers of a charity tree sale at Archbishop Williams High School said some of the tree were stolen and the loft was left vandalized.

Parent volunteer Mike Parsons arrived at the tree sale to raise money for the high school when he noticed the unwelcome scene.

“Somebody had driven through the barrier here, pushed these two stands back about 10-15 feet, taken six trees and moved away,” Parsons said.

He added that the trees had a value of $300.

Wreaths from the stand were tossed all over the lot and some lights had been smashed.

“That’s kind of sad because this is for the school,” said customer Kaitlin Pain.

Parent volunteers said they won’t let any Grinch steal their joy this holiday season.

“It happened but we’re moving forward and we’re still volunteering to keep the Christmas spirit here,” said parent volunteer Mary Lomasney.

Parsons said he believes local teenagers are responsible for the vandalism.

Administrators are trying to identify the person or people who targeted the fundraiser.

Each year, the tree sale raises around $35,000.

