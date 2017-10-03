Trial begins for Massachusetts trooper accused of brutally beating suspect after police chase

NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) — A trial for a Massachusetts State Police trooper accused of brutally beating a man in Nashua, New Hampshire, last year after a chase that was caught on video by 7News’ helicopter.

“In our society, no one is above the law,” prosecutor Alex Scott said Tuesday during opening arguments in Nashua District Court.

Prosecutors say trooper Joseph Flynn, who previously pleaded not guilty to simple assault charges, used excessive force in the arrest of 50-year-old Richard Simone Jr. of Worcester.

Sky7 video showed Flynn punching Simone multiple times in May 2016 following a high-speed chase that began in Holden, Massachusetts. The video later went viral.

“He was assaulting a man who was on all fours and surrounded by police officers and surrendering,” Scott said.

Flynn’s lawyer argued that his client’s use of force was justified.

“Joe did not commit a crime, but instead came from Massachusetts on a chase, which was his duty,” Flynn’s lawyer said.

New Hampshire trooper Andrew Monaco was also arrested following the beating. He pleaded guilty to assault charges and received a suspended prison sentence in exchange for agreeing to testify in Flynn’s trial.

The trial is expected to last a couple weeks. Flynn is expected to take the stand in his own defense.

