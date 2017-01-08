Trial of dentist charged with killing wife set to start

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts dentist facing a manslaughter charge in the death of his wife is headed to trial.

Jury selection in the trial of 71-year-old Roger Desilets Jr. is scheduled to start Thursday in Worcester Superior Court.

He has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and assault and battery in the 2011 death of 65-year-old Kathleen Desilets, whose body was found beneath a broken third-floor window at the couple’s Princeton home. An autopsy determined she suffered from blunt force trauma to the torso, a laceration of the heart, and fractures of the ribs and spine.

Prosecutors allege the dentist pushed his wife into the window during a violent argument and she fell to her death.

His defense lawyers say Kathleen Desilets smashed the window with a chair and jumped.

