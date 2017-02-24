Trial set for company involved in South End trench collapse that killed 2

BOSTON (WHDH) - The date for the manslaughter trial connected to a deadly trench collapse in Boston’s South End has been set.

Kevin Otto, the owner of the construction company connected to the collapse, will go on trial next year.

Two workers at the Atlantic Drain Services drowned in October when the trench they were working in flooded.

Prosecutors say the company didn’t shore up the protective walls.

Otto is also accused of altering records to falsely indicate that his employees had required safety training and protective gear.

