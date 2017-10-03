Trial to start for trooper accused of beating suspect

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A trial is scheduled to start for a Massachusetts State Police trooper accused of beating a suspect in New Hampshire last year following a pursuit that was filmed by a TV news helicopter.

Joseph Flynn pleaded not guilty to simple assault charges in the arrest of Richard Simone Jr.

Prosecutors allege the 33-year-old Flynn punched Simone, who was kneeling to surrender following the chase in May 2016. Flynn’s lawyer said his client’s use of force was justified. The chase began in Holden, Massachusetts, after Simone refused to stop.

Prosecutors wanted to exclude some video of the pursuit, saying it was irrelevant and would appeal to a jury’s sympathy for Flynn. A judge disagreed, but ruled to exclude some dash camera video from another trooper before the pursuit.

The trial was scheduled to start Tuesday in Nashua.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)