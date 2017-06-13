Trial underway for woman accused of killing ex, and his son

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — The trial is underway for a Vermont woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend and his son more than two years ago.

Robin O’Neill, formerly of Townshend, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in the deaths of 60-year-old Steven Lott and his son, 28-year-old Jamis Lott. Police say Steven Lott and O’Neill had recently ended their relationship and had been living together at the time of the November 2014 shooting. Steven Lott was found dead in his home along with Jamis, who had been visiting.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports a state trooper who arrested O’Neill testified Monday that she had slurred speech and bloodshot/glassy eyes, was unsteady on her feet and was at times in hysterics. He said her blood-alcohol content was 0.223 at the scene.

