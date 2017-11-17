Trillium to open winter beer garden in Roslindale

Popular craft beer maker Trillium has announced it will open a winter beer garden in Roslindale at the end of the month.

The announcement, in partnership with Historic Boston Inc., brings the beer garden to the Roslindale Substation, a redeveloped former electrical power facility at Roslindale Square.

The Trillium Winter Beer Garden will stay open through the winter, five days a week. Trillium says there will be several rotating options on draft.

The facility will also have limited opportunities for private events. Trillium is the first occupant of the redeveloped space, which cost $4.8 million to renovate. The building had been vacant since the 1970s.

Trillium had also opened a beer garden in an outdoor space on the Rose Kennedy Greenway over the summer.

The exact opening date will be announced soon, officials say.

