Triple shooting outside Dorchester high school sent three to hospital

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Boston EMS said there was a triple shooting outside of a high school in Dorchester that sent three people to the hospital.

Officials said the shootings happened near Capen and Selden Streets around 1 a.m. on Saturday, outside of Boston International High School Newcomers Academy.

The first victim is an adult male who sustained serious injuries after being shot at the intersection of Capen and Seldon Streets.

The second victim, who was shot on Nelson Street, is an adult male who sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A third victim self-presented from Maxwell Street at a hospital. There is no word on whether that victim is male or female.

Officials said all three shootings are related.

No names have been released.

There is no word on the current condition of the three victims.

Police have not said whether or not they have a suspect in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with 7News for updates,

