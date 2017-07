BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Roxbury.

It happened on Ziegler street late Sunday night.

According to Boston EMS, one of the victims has life threatening injuries.

Police are also investigating another shooting that happened on nearby Annunciation Road.

Officials have not said if the incidents are related.

