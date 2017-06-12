Trooper charged with assault in Connecticut bar fight

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut State Police trooper faces assault charges after a bar fight that authorities say sent a man to the hospital.

Groton police say 52-year-old Jeffrey Meninno was arrested at his Waterford home following the assault at a bar in Mystic early Saturday.

Police say Meninno allegedly hit another patron in the face several times and pushed a person who tried to intervene.

Police say the patron was taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

Meninno was released on a $2,500 bond.

State police say Meninno has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

It’s unclear if Meninno has an attorney. WTNH-TV reports that Meninno released a statement in which he apologized, saying he’s “embarrassed” by his “actions” over the weekend.

