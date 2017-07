BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police cruiser was struck by another vehicle Monday morning on Route 93 in Boston, police say.

Authorities responded to the incident around 11:30 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway.

The trooper was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

