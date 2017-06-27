Trooper injured when cruiser collides with wrong-way driver

SABATTUS, Maine (AP) — State police in Maine say a state trooper was slightly injured when his cruiser collided with a car headed in the wrong direction on the Maine Turnpike.

Police sat Trooper Lee Vanadestine encountered the wrong-way car at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday night as it was driving along a construction area in Sabbatus. Vanadestine pulled his cruiser alongside the car and forced it into the median guardrail.

Sixty-seven-year-old driver Steven Burns of Augusta told drivers that he was confused and he apparently entered the turnpike at the Sabbatus exit and drove four miles in the wrong direction.

Police say Vanadestine had bumps and bruises but did not require a trip to the hospital. Burns was uninjured. Police say troopers didn’t file any immediate charges but are reviewing the incident.

