Trooper assists with baby delivery on Mass Pike in Blanford

Blandford, MA (WHDH) — Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning a state trooper pulled over to assist what he thought was a disabled vehicle.

Trooper Carlos Nunez saw the vehicle in the breakdown lane on Route 90 in Blandford.

When he approached the vehicle he found a woman in the backseat in active labor.

Nunez requested an ambulance but determined a delivery was imminent.

He made preparations and a short time later the woman gave birth in the vehicle.

Westfield EMS soon arrived on scene.

Both the mother and child were transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

