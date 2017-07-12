Troopers pull driver from burning Mustang after police pursuit comes to crashing end

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WHDH) - A high-speed chase in western Massachusetts early Wednesday morning ended with a fiery crash in Northampton, state police say.

Troopers initiated a pursuit just before 3 a.m. after spotting a Ford Mustang whose driver was wanted by Springfield police on Route 91.

State police say the suspect sped off when troopers attempted to stop the car in West Springfield and that spike strips were used to flatten the vehicle’s tires.

The car eventually crashed in construction sign and slammed into truck in the area where Route 91 crosses over the Connecticut River, according to police. They say the suspect’s car burst into flames and that the constriction sign went airborne and struck the windshield of a cruiser.

Troopers rushed to pull the trapped suspect from the vehicle. The driver was later identified at Darryl Whitaker, 54, of Chicopee. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The trooper whose cruiser was struck was not injured. A contractor at the construction site suffered minor injuries.

Whitaker will be charged with several outstanding warrants and motor vehicle offenses related to his failure to stop for police.

The highway was temporarily closed. It reopened around 6 a.m.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)