Tropical Storm Harvey heads toward eastern Caribbean

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Shops and government offices are closing early in Barbados and flights have been canceled as Tropical Storm Harvey approaches the eastern Caribbean.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Harvey had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) on Thursday as it headed toward Barbados and St. Lucia. It was on track to pass near or over Barbados early Friday on a path toward Central America.

Regional airline LIAT canceled flights Thursday in and out of Barbados and elsewhere in the eastern Caribbean.

The government of Barbados directed public agencies and the public bus service to shut down early Thursday. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged all retail businesses to gradually close down in anticipation of the storm.

