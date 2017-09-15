Tropical Storm Jose could restrengthen, impact New England, forecasters say

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service says New England is now in the “cone of uncertainty” as Hurricane Jose is expected to track through the Atlantic Ocean and up the east coast.
Jose is expected to restrengthen to a Category 1 hurricane, according to 7’s Bri Eggers. She says it could impact parts of southern New England on either Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.
The NWS says Jose’s swells could cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions. Jose could also bring 70 mph winds and rain.
As of Friday, Jose was moving through the Bahamas. It could become a hurricane within 24 hours as it tracks toward the United States’ southeast coast.
