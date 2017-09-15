Tropical Storm Jose could restrengthen, impact New England, forecasters say

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service says New England is now in the “cone of uncertainty” as Hurricane Jose is expected to track through the Atlantic Ocean and up the east coast.

Jose is expected to restrengthen to a Category 1 hurricane, according to 7’s Bri Eggers. She says it could impact parts of southern New England on either Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

The NWS says Jose’s swells could cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions. Jose could also bring 70 mph winds and rain.

As of Friday, Jose was moving through the Bahamas. It could become a hurricane within 24 hours as it tracks toward the United States’ southeast coast.

[Jose Update] Much of #SNE now in the 5 day cone of uncertainty. Do not focus on track, but be prepared for potential impacts Tue/Wed. pic.twitter.com/ulOJWJqD4M — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 15, 2017

11am update on Jose: Now a tropical storm, expected to re-strenghten to Cat 1. Potential impacts locally Tues-Wed pic.twitter.com/VEWNjgJVEM — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) September 15, 2017

Here are the key messages for #Jose for Advisory 41- East coast of the US from N Carolina northward should monitor https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/XNiGmGu5VG — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 15, 2017

[Important Message For Mariners] Significant impact likely for Mariners during the early to middle portion of next week from Jose. pic.twitter.com/7ZivI0aOHw — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 15, 2017

