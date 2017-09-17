SCITUATE, Mass. (WHDH) – Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the southeastern coast of Massachusetts, Cape Cod and Islands as Hurricane Jose moves up the Atlantic.

The category one storm is expected to bring high surf and rip currents to the shorelines. As of 6 p.m., the storm is more than 300 miles away from the North Carolina coast.

The biggest concerns for concerns for coast towns as Hurricane Jose gets closer to New England are beach erosion and flooding during high tide.

Some towns along the Cape are preparing for those threats; 7’s Amaka Ubaka spoke with some of those people. Watch the video above to hear from them.

