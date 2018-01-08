Truck breaks down, gets hit by train in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — A driver in Weymouth had a close call when his pickup truck was struck by a train.

Barry Conway said he had just dropped off one of his daughters at school when his truck broke down at the intersection of Pond and Derby streets.

“I stopped at the light and the truck died out and would not start,” said Conway.

Conway said he heard the train’s horn and noticed his truck was really close to the tracks. He climbed out of the truck to get to a nearby mechanic just moments before the train smashed into it. Conway was not injured but several people rushed over to make sure no one was inside the truck.

Conway’s 12-year-old daughter, Katie, said her school bus passed by the scene and she saw the remains of her father’s truck. She said she was shocked and texted her mother, who told her he was fine.

MBTA trains were significantly delayed and shuttle service replaced service while crews worked at the scene.

