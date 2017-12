ELLIS COUNTY, TX (WHDH) — Crews in Texas had quite a mess to clean up after a truck carrying tons of avocados crashed and caught fire.

Thousands of avocados ended up spilling onto the road Thursday.

The big rig was transporting 40,000 pounds of avocados.

Nobody was hurt in this crash.

