Truck crashes into Somerville nail salon

SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - A salon owner said she is thankful no one was seriously injured after a truck crashed into her nail salon in Somerville on Friday.

Yeny Paiva said she was sitting in her salon Beautique On the Ave on Highland Avenue when the track smashed through the front. She said she remembers talking to a staff member about nail polish and the next thing she knew, she woke up to her daughter screaming and searching for her.

“I saw to my left, the headlight of the truck on my head and we couldn’t find my friend who had gone there to visit me,” said Paiva. “She was under the bricks and everything.”

Paiva said her daughter pulled her and her friend out from underneath the rubble. The truck was removed and the salon boarded up.

Paiva said she is sore and others inside the salon suffered bruises and cuts but otherwise, nobody was seriously injured.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)