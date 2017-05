SPENCER, Mass. (WHDH) — Part of Route 9 was closed in Spencer Monday afternoon after a box truck crashed near Olde Main Street.

The truck crashed through a guardrail and into a utility pole. Video from a witness showed a small brush fire sparked shortly after the crash.

The cause of the crash and any injuries are both unknown.

