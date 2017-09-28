Truck destroyed trying to pass under Boston University Bridge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A truck driving along Storrow Drive Thursday afternoon was ripped apart when it tried to pass under the Boston University Bridge.

The box truck had its roof ripped off and spilled its contents all over the road.

Crews are working to clear the mess on the westbound side of the roadway. Traffic is delayed in the area.

An 11-foot clearance sign is clearly displayed on the bridge’s overpass.

No injuries were reported.

