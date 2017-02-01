Truck driver charged with OUI after crash knocks out power to Chelsea neighborhood

CHELSEA (WHDH) - An Ohio truck driver was arraigned Wednesday on drunken charges after a wild crash in Chelsea knocked out power to dozens of homes.

Police said Douglas Ray Mcclellan, 46, of Plymouth, was drunk when he lost control of his tractor-trailer Tuesday night and crashed on Library Street.

A witness said Mcclellan was trying to make a tight turn for nearly an hour, but grew frustrated and hit the gas.

“It was hard for him. He tried for 45 minutes and after that he gave up,” Ilyes Karama said.

Police said Mcclellan damaged fire hydrants, four cars and a transformer, sparking a fire on the side of the road. The accident left 50 homes without power.

Mcclellan drove away from the scene, according to a police report. Officers later caught up with him. He was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol.

Peter Martino, Mcclellan’s attorney, said he was on medication and became lost.

No one was injured. The crash is under investigation.

Mcclellan was ordered held on $2,000 bail.

