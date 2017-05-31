Truck driver who threatened to shoot police arrested in Andover

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Police say a truck driver from Nebraska was arrested in Andover early Wednesday morning after making threats to shoot police officers.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, Ronald Mockelman, 61 of Valley, Nebraska, was arrested after troopers found him in his truck outside a Market Basket store on Ballardvale Road in Andover.

The arrest was made after state and local police officers had set up surveillance of the parking lot after determining he would be delivering produce at the grocery store.

A national officer safety bulletin said Mockelman had made several threats to to shoot police after his previous encounters with police in the Midwest.

Troopers from the state police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, along with Andover Police, arrested Mockelman without incident. He will be arraigned at a later date.

