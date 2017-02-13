Truck hauling chemicals crashes, shuts down interstate

TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) — The eastbound lanes of a Connecticut highway are expected to remain closed for much of the day after a tractor-trailer hauling hazardous materials crashed.

Both sides of Interstate 84 in Tolland were closed to traffic and nearby homes were evacuated when the truck rolled over at about 7 p.m. Sunday.

The westbound lanes have reopened, but state environmental officials say the eastbound lanes will likely remain closed through the Monday afternoon commute.

Environmental officials say the vehicle was carrying a mixed load of chemicals, including acids, peroxides and ammonia solutions.

Crews are still trying to determine whether there were any spills.

The cleanup was complicated because the truck rolled down a steep 30-foot embankment and because of the weather.

The driver was cited for driving too fast for the conditions.

