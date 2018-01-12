Truck hits Storrow Drive overpass, rolls over

BOSTON (WHDH) - A truck traveling on Storrow Drive in Boston struck and overpass Friday afternoon and rolled over.

Massachusetts State Police say the ramp from Storrow Drive westbound to Kenmore Square is closed.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the rollover.

Police say they’re not sure how long the ramp will be closed.

Traffic is being detoured onto Storrow Drive westbound.

