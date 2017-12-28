Truck knocks out power for many in Nahant; residents asked to shelter in place

NAHANT, MA (WHDH) - Police in Nahant said Thursday morning that a power outage is expected to impact a section of the town for “several” hours after a dump truck crashed into a utility pole.

The Little Nahant Street and Howe Street area is dealing with the outage and more than 1,000 people are without power on what is the coldest day of the year.

Dump truck pulls down pole and power lines in #Nahant knocking out power to more than a thousand people on the coldest day of the year #7News pic.twitter.com/vVAc9Iamfp — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) December 28, 2017

“The damage is extensive and will take several hours to re-establish power,” police said in a social media post.

Video from Sky7 showed many downed power lines and broken utility pole.

Residents are being asked to shelter in place. Police said a temporary shelter has been set up the Johnson School. An MBTA bus has been made available for transport.

Police are asking residents to check on elderly neighbors and those with any home medical equipment that utilizes power.

It’s just 7 degrees in the Nahant area and wind chills are even colder with winds whipping off the water.

Crews are working at the scene. Repairs are expected to take up to five hours.

Anyone who needs assistance is urged to contact police at 781-581-1212.

