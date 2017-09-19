Truck linked to man’s 1998 disappearance pulled from New Hampshire river

ERROL, N.H. (WHDH) — Authorities in New Hampshire say they have recovered a pickup truck that belongs to a man who was reported missing in 1998.

As part of a multi-year investigation, a New Hampshire Fish and Game dive team located a Ford Ranger in the Androscoggin River in Errol on Monday.

Investigators say the truck is that of Tony Imondi. Imondi, then 26, was last seen at a horseshoe tournament at Bill’s Seafood on July 1, 1998.

A state police major crimes unit assisted with examining the truck and skeletal remains were found in the truck’s cab, according to police. The medical examiner is working to link the remain to Imondi.

When Imondi was first reported missing, an immediate search of the area, interviews with friends and family did not reveal any clues of his whereabouts. It was later learned that Imondi was seen driving the Ford Ranger, which authorities say belonged his girlfriend.

Imondi’s family members have been notified of the discovery.

