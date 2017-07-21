Truck passing through Boston neighborhood gets tangled in power lines

BOSTON (WHDH) — A truck passing through Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood Friday morning got tangled in power lines above the road and yanked down a utility pole.

Video from Sky7 showed what appeared to be a moving truck on Dracut Street with wires wrapped around it.

Utility crews are on the scene assessing the mess.

No injuries have been reported.

It’s not clear when the road will reopen.

