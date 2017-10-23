BOSTON (WHDH) - A rollover in Charlestown is causing delays for morning commuters.

A truck flipped onto its side early Monday morning, leaving scrap metal scattered across the road in Sullivan Square.

Officials have blocked off a section of Main Street as they work to clear the metal.

The roundabout where the accident happened is reduced to one lane with slow moving traffic.

A tow truck and crane is on scene to remove the truck once the metal is cleared.

Big cleanup now underway. Crews trying to clear the road quickly. #7news pic.twitter.com/1hk8FDyf5Y — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) October 23, 2017

Fire officials said the driver of the car is doing okay.

A nearby businessman said this is not the first time something like this has happened on the roundabout.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)