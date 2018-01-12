Truck rolls over after hitting overpass, turns Storrow Drive into parking lot

BOSTON (WHDH) - A truck traveling on Storrow Drive in Boston struck an overpass Friday afternoon and rolled over, turning the busy stretch into a parking lot.

The ramp from Storrow Drive westbound to Kenmore Square was closed for about two hours after a truck clipped a low-hanging overpass. The truck’s roof was ripped open.

Cars were backed up while crews worked to remove the overturned truck. The roadway has since reopened.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the rollover.

Traffic was detoured onto Storrow Drive westbound.

