Truck slams into occupied vehicle, pushes it down embankment in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - One person was injured Tuesday morning in an accident involving a box truck along Lynn Shore Drive in Lynn.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m. and found a truck that had pushed a car down an embankment and into the seawall.

The truck was driving toward Swampscott when it swerved and struck the parked car.

7News learned that someone was sitting in the car at the time. The individual reportedly jumped out of the car as it rolled toward the wall. The person suffered minor injuries.

The road was shut down for nearly an hour as crews worked to clear the scene. It’s since been reopened.

