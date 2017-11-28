BILLERICA, Mass. (WHDH) – A truck slammed into a Billerica business, Tuesday evening.

Photos sent in from a 7News viewer showed the truck through the front of a Bob’s Stores. The crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and on WHDH.com for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)