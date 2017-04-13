Truck slams into utility poles in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Two utility poles snapped in Brockton after a truck slammed into them Wednesday night.

Crews raced to the scene after the collision and they are working to get those poles repaired and upright.

Police in Brockton are investigating the accident that caused the poles to fall down.

It happened on Pearl Street.

The Brockton Fire Department posted a message on Twitter asking people to avoid the area as crews worked Wednesday night to repair the poles.

According to officers, the driver did go to the hospital.

There is no word yet on that individual’s condition.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)